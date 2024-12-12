What led Adani Green Energy share to rally 9% on Dec 12? Check details here

Adani Green Energy share price: Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) shares were buzzing in trade on Thursday, December 12, 2024, as the scrip zoomed up to 8.77 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 1,248.90 per share.

The rise in Adani Green Energy share price came after the company announced that its step-down subsidiary Adani Green Energy Twenty Five Limited, has commissioned a 250 MW solar power project at Badi Sid, Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

In an exchange filing, Adani Green Energy said, “Adani Green Energy Twenty Five Limited, a step-down subsidiary of Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) has commissioned a 250 MW solar power project at Badi Sid, District: Jodhpur, Rajasthan.”

With commissioning of this plant, the company revealed that its total operational renewable generation capacity has increased to 11,434 MW.

About Adani Green Energy

Adani Green Energy is among the leading renewable energy companies in India. It boasts a project portfolio of 20,434 MW.

As part of the Adani Group, AGEL is committed to fostering a sustainable and environmentally friendly future for the nation.

AGEL specialises in developing, constructing, owning, operating, and maintaining large-scale grid-connected solar and wind energy projects. The clean energy produced is supplied to central and state government agencies as well as government-supported organisations.

Adani Green Energy financial performance

Adani Green Energy reported a nearly 39 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 515 crore in the September quarter of financial year 2025 (Q2FY25), driven by higher revenues. The company’s consolidated net profit was Rs 371 crore in the quarter-ended on September 30, 2023 (Q2FY24).

Adani Green Energy’s total income jumped to Rs 3,376 crore in Q2FY25, from Rs 2,589 crore in Q2FY24.

The energy sales climbed 20 per cent to 14,128 million units (MUs) during the September quarter, as against 11,760 million units a year ago on strong capacity additions and robust operational performance.

Adani Green Energy share price history

Adani Green Energy shares have fallen over 19 per cent in the past month. The shares have plunged about 33 per cent in the last six months, and have slipped a little over 23 per cent year-to-date (Y-T-D).

The market capitalisation of Adani Green Energy is Rs 1,95,026.08 crore, according to BSE, The company falls under the BSE 200 category.

The 52-week high of Adani Green Energy share is Rs 2,173.65 per share, while its 52-week low is Rs 870.90 apiece.

At 12:20 PM, Adani Green Energy shares were trading 7.21 per cent higher at Rs 1,230.85 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.29 per cent lower at 81,293.65 levels.