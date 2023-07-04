What's cooking in ITC's kitchen that's made analysts bullish on the stock?

The high capex and subpar return profile of the hotel business, according to analysts at Jefferies, has always been a concern for the investors. Over the last 20-years, it said, the average annual free cash flow (FCF) for this segment has been negative in the range of Rs 1.5 – 3 billion. Return on capital employed (RoCE) has also been in single-digits for most years, well below cost of capital.

"FMCG margins are likely to improve structurally (around 80-100 basis points p.a.) over the medium-term on increase in scale of operations, premiumisation through new value-added launches and foray into newer adjacent fast-growing categories. There is no large capex planned for the hotels business, as ITC has moved to an asset right model. Current (hotel segment) margins are sustainable over the medium-term. Divestment of its hotels business is on the cards and the company is evaluating various alternate structures to ensure that the divestment is cost- and tax-effective," wrote Mihir P. Shah and Anshuman Singh of Nomura in a recent report.