Pharma stocks rally on lower price erosion, hopes of US generic mkt uptick

Elara Capital has turned positive on the prospects of these companies with a presence in the US generics market. Analysts at the brokerage, led by Bino Pathiparampil, believe that the US market is witnessing the build-up to a major upcycle post a 7-8-year long downcycle. Key indicators – bunching-up of large, new product opportunities, withdrawal of players from low-priced contracts, rising incidences of product shortage, and underinvestment by players in future growth – have all congregated, says the brokerage. They expect Zydus Lifesciences, Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy’s, Lupin, Aurobindo and Cipla to be the biggest beneficiaries.

Within this space, pharma players with major exposure to the US market such as Sun Pharma, Lupin, Zydus Life, Dr Reddy’s, Aurobindo Pharma, Torrent Pharma have been outperformers hitting their 52-week highs over the last couple of weeks. The gains for this group of stocks are on the back of expectations that ongoing approvals including those for niche products, lower price erosion, and growth prospects in the US generic market. The steady growth in the domestic formulations, too, is expected to benefit the companies given their enhanced focus on this market.