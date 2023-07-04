Untimely rains dent summer sales; to keep durable stocks in check: Analysts

Shares of fan and air conditioner makers such as Voltas, Symphony, Orient Electric, Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning and Crompton Greaves are down 5-23 per cent since March when the summer season saw a firm onset. In comparison, the BSE Sensex index is up 10 per cent.

With sales of cooling products turning out dismal this summer due to unseasonal rains, the stocks of related companies are now off their March highs.