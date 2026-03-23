While Petronet LNG valuations are attractive, near-term downtrend likely

PLNG gets 8.5 mmtpa of LNG from Qatar, or 50 per cent of its volume. As a response to QatarEnergy’s notice of force majeure, PLNG has issued corresponding force majeure notices to offtakers like GAIL, IOCL and BPCL. India’s gas marketing companies have also informed industrial customers that supply would be curtailed by 10-50 per cent.

The Qatar shutdown could be for a prolonged period implying disruption to India’s LNG supplies even if Hormuz is cleared. The Centre estimates India’s natural gas usage of 189 mmscmd, of which 92 mmscmd is imported; about 47.4 mmscmd of gas imports has been impacted currently. Gas companies are seeking alternatives. India doesn’t have much gas inventory, due to challenges in storing gas. The government has already set priorities for gas allocation with minimum booking time for domestic customers increased. It is possible further cuts will be required. While two Indian-flagged vessels carrying 92.7 kilotonnes (kt) of LPG (equivalent to 1 day of demand) have reached India, 22 Indian ships are still stranded in the Persian Gulf.