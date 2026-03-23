Sebi board clears steps to ease doing business in REITs, InvITs, and AIFs

The board of markets regulator Sebi on Monday approved a wide-ranging proposal, including easing fund settlement norms for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), and changes to regulatory frameworks for market intermediaries.

Additionally, the board approved several recommendations of the high-level committee on "conflict of interest" and disclosures concerning Sebi officials.

The committee was chaired by former Chief Vigilance Commissioner Pratyush Sinha.

The panel was constituted to undertake a comprehensive review of the existing provisions related to conflict of interest and disclosures of property, investments, liabilities, and other related matters by Sebi members and officials.

The board also approved ease-of-doing-business proposals related to real estate investment trusts (REITs), infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs) and alternative investment funds (AIFs). It has cleared a proposal to provide flexibilityÂ to AIFs in windingÂ up a scheme.