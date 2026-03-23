Sebi eases reporting norms for brokers, reduces compliance burden

The Securities and Exchange Board of India ( Sebi ) has relaxed certain reporting requirements for stockbrokers and depository participants.

Under the revised framework, brokers that are also banks or primary dealers will now be required to report only those bank accounts that are used for stockbroking activities, instead of all accounts.

Additionally, Sebi has done away with the requirement for brokers to report demat accounts to stock exchanges, with depositories tasked with sharing such details directly with exchanges.

Central Mine Planning IPO subscribed 25% on day two The regulator has also exempted certain demat accounts — used exclusively for non-broking activities — from mandatory tagging requirements in the case of brokers that are primary dealers.