Why did M&B Engineering share price rise 4% in trade today? Details here
At 12:50 PM, M&B Engineering share price was trading 2.46 per cent higher at ₹440.75 per share. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.62 per cent higher at 83,982.99 levels.SI Reporter New Delhi
M&B Engineering share price: M&B Engineering share price was buzzing in trade on Friday, October 17, 2025, with the scrip rising up to 3.91 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹447 per share.
At 12:50 PM, M&B Engineering share price
was trading 2.46 per cent higher at ₹440.75 per share. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.62 per cent higher at 83,982.99 levels.
What led to the jump in M&B Engineering share price today?
M&B Engineering share price rose after the company announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Phenix Construction Technologies Inc., USA, has secured an order worth $24.14 million from a customer in the USA.
However, the company did not disclose the name of the customer on account of confidentiality.
In an exchange filing, M&B Engineering said, “We wish to inform you that our Company has secured, through its Wholly Owned Subsidiary, Phenix Construction Technologies INC., USA, a sizable export order for manufacturing and supply of Pre-Engineered Building/ Structural Steel to its customer in the USA.”
In this deal, M&B Engineering
will be responsible for the design, engineering, manufacturing and supply of pre-engineered building/ structural steel.
The project is expected to be delivered in 39 weeks, the company said.
Last week, M&B Engineering secured a ₹98 crore order for manufacturing, supply and erection of pre engineering steel building.
About M&B Engineering
M&B Engineering is among the leading Indian companies specialising in Pre-Engineered Buildings (PEB) and self-supported steel roofing systems.
With over 23 years of experience, the company has established itself as a trusted provider of integrated, design-led manufacturing solutions.
Operating through its two key divisions – Phenix, which focuses on PEBs and complex structural steel components, and Proflex, which provides innovative self-supported roofing systems – M&B Engineering delivers end-to-end services encompassing design, engineering, manufacturing, and erection. Its state-of-the-art facilities in Sanand, Gujarat, and Cheyyar, Tamil Nadu, enable it to cater efficiently to large-scale industrial and infrastructure projects.
The company’s expertise spans multiple sectors, including general engineering, manufacturing, food and beverages, warehousing, logistics, textiles, power, and railways. Known for its precision engineering and turnkey project execution, M&B Engineering has delivered several landmark projects, such as Asia’s largest concentrated solar power plant and a 1.4 km railway station platform.
