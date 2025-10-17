Why did M&B Engineering share price rise 4% in trade today? Details here

M&B Engineering share price: M&B Engineering share price was buzzing in trade on Friday, October 17, 2025, with the scrip rising up to 3.91 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹447 per share.

At 12:50 PM, M&B Engineering share price was trading 2.46 per cent higher at ₹440.75 per share. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.62 per cent higher at 83,982.99 levels.

What led to the jump in M&B Engineering share price today?

M&B Engineering share price rose after the company announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Phenix Construction Technologies Inc., USA, has secured an order worth $24.14 million from a customer in the USA.

However, the company did not disclose the name of the customer on account of confidentiality. In an exchange filing, M&B Engineering said, "We wish to inform you that our Company has secured, through its Wholly Owned Subsidiary, Phenix Construction Technologies INC., USA, a sizable export order for manufacturing and supply of Pre-Engineered Building/ Structural Steel to its customer in the USA." In this deal, M&B Engineering will be responsible for the design, engineering, manufacturing and supply of pre-engineered building/ structural steel. The project is expected to be delivered in 39 weeks, the company said. Last week, M&B Engineering secured a ₹98 crore order for manufacturing, supply and erection of pre engineering steel building.

About M&B Engineering M&B Engineering is among the leading Indian companies specialising in Pre-Engineered Buildings (PEB) and self-supported steel roofing systems. With over 23 years of experience, the company has established itself as a trusted provider of integrated, design-led manufacturing solutions. Operating through its two key divisions – Phenix, which focuses on PEBs and complex structural steel components, and Proflex, which provides innovative self-supported roofing systems – M&B Engineering delivers end-to-end services encompassing design, engineering, manufacturing, and erection. Its state-of-the-art facilities in Sanand, Gujarat, and Cheyyar, Tamil Nadu, enable it to cater efficiently to large-scale industrial and infrastructure projects.