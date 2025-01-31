Why did Navin Fluorine shares climb 10%, hit 52-wk high after Q3 results?

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Navin Fluorine International share price gained 10 per cent at Rs 4,296.25 a piece on the BSE in Thursday's intraday trade after the company's earnings for the third quarter of financial year 2024-25

Illustration: Binay Sinha
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 11:54 AM IST
Navin Fluorine International share price gained 10 per cent, hitting its fresh 52-week high at Rs 4,296.25 a piece on the BSE in Thursday’s intraday trade after the company’s earnings for the third quarter of financial year 2024-25 (Q3FY25).
 
Navin Fluorine posted robust Q3FY25 results on Thursday, with net profit rising 7.2 per cent on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis to Rs 83.6 crore from Rs 78 crore in Q3FY24. Meanwhile, the net profit rose 42 per cent against Rs 58 crore in Q2FY25.
 
The company’s revenue from operations increased 21.2 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 606 crore, from Rs 500 crore, while rising 16.9 per cent sequentially against Rs 518.56 crore in Q2FY25.
 
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) saw a 94.8 per cent Y-o-Y surge to Rs 147.3 crore from Rs 75.6 crore, driven by improved operational efficiency. Margins expanded to 24.3 per cent from 15.1 per cent Y-o-Y.
 
The company’s high-performance products (HPP) segment grew 22 per cent Y-o-Y contributing Rs 306 crore in revenues of the company, while its specialty chemicals portfolio rose 26 per cent to Rs 221 crore. Further, the company’s contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) segment grew 8 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 79 crore. 
 
On the equities front, Navin Fluorine share price has outperformed the market, rising 23 per cent in the last six months, while gaining 23 per cent in the last one year. In comparison, the BSE Sensex has slipped 5.7 per cent in the last six months, while rising 7.3 per cent in the last one year. 
 
Navin Fluorine has a total market capitalisation of Rs 20,875.21 crore. Its shares are listed at a price to earnings multiple of 89.56 and at an earning per share of Rs 43.61, according to BSE. 

At 11:36 AM, the stock price of the company was up 7.85 per cent at Rs 4,212.45 a piece on the BSE. By comparison, the BSE’s Sensex was up 0.53 per cent to 77,166.03 level.
 
Navin Fluorine International is a leading Indian manufacturer of specialty fluorochemicals, including refrigeration gases, inorganic fluorides, and specialty organofluorines. A pioneer in the Indian fluorochemical industry, it operates across key sectors such as pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, and refrigeration. 
 
The company runs manufacturing facilities in Surat and Dewas, India, focusing on advanced fluorine chemistry solutions.
 
First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 11:53 AM IST

