Healthy Q3FY25 results fuel 14% rally in Waaree Energies share price today

Waaree Energies share price today: Shares of renewable energy player Waaree Energies were buzzing in trade on Friday, January 31, 2025. The company's share price jumped 14.38 per cent to a day's high of Rs 2,505.85 on the BSE during intraday deals. The rally in the Waaree Energies share price follows the company’s strong Shares of renewable energy player Waaree Energies were buzzing in trade on Friday, January 31, 2025. The company's share price jumped 14.38 per cent to a day's high of Rs 2,505.85 on the BSE during intraday deals. The rally in the Waaree Energies share price follows the company’s strong financial results for the third quarter of FY25 (2024-25).

Waaree Energies Q3FY25 results

In an exchange filing on January 30, post-market hours, Waaree Energies reported that profit attributable to the parent company jumped 295.66 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 492.68 crore in the Q3FY25, compared to Rs 124.52 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Revenue from operations surged 116.6 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 3,457.3 crore in Q3FY25, up from Rs 1,596.2 crore in Q3FY24. The company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) witnessed a 321.5 per cent Y-o-Y surge to Rs 721.71 crore in Q3FY25, compared to Rs 171.23 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The operating profit margin (OPM) expanded by 1,020 basis points Y-o-Y to 20.9 per cent, up from 10.7 per cent.

Management commentary

"As an energy transition company, we see immense opportunities and are well-positioned to tap into new business areas. Our solar business continues to be strong, and we are rapidly advancing into adjacent segments like energy storage systems, green hydrogen, inverters, and renewable infrastructure. The momentum in this space is stronger than ever, and we are well-positioned to capitalise on it," said Amit Paithankar, whole-time director & CEO, Waaree Energies.

Paithankar further added, "We continue to build on our strengths, enhancing scalability and internal efficiencies, which is clearly reflected in our 9M FY25 performance. Strong execution and disciplined growth remain at the core of our strategy. The US contributed 15-20 per cent of our revenue mix. As we expand globally, we are strengthening our presence in high-potential regions, ensuring that we stay ahead in this fast-evolving industry. We are excited about the road ahead and remain committed to driving meaningful change in the energy landscape."

About Waaree Energies

Waaree Energies is a solar energy company that manufactures solar PV modules and provides solar power systems and renewable energy solutions. With a production capacity exceeding 2 GW, the company serves both domestic and international markets, exporting to over 68 countries. It operates five manufacturing facilities across Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, offering a range of solar solutions, including manufacturing and EPC services.

As of January 31, 2025, Waaree Energies enjoys a market capitalisation of Rs 68,751.18 crore on the BSE.

Waaree Energies IPO

Waaree Energies shares debuted on D-Street on October 28, 2024, listing at Rs 2,550 on the BSE and Rs 2,500 on the NSE, against the IPO allotment price of Rs 1,503.

The company's Rs 4,321 crore IPO consisted of a fresh issue of 23,952,095 shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 23,952,095 shares, with a face value of Rs 10 apiece. Waaree Energies IPO received overwhelming investor response, getting oversubscribed 76.34 times, showed the BSE data.

Waaree Energies share price history

Shares of Waaree Energies have shown mixed performance since listing. The stock hit its all-time high of Rs 3,740.75 on the BSE on November 6, 2024, while its all-time low of Rs 2,030 was recorded on January 24, 2025.

At around 11:02 AM on Friday, Waaree Energies' shares were trading at Rs 2,408 per share, up 9.92 per cent from the previous close of Rs 2,190.65 on the BSE.

A combined total of around 4.08 million equity shares of Waaree Energies, estimated to be worth Rs 989.22 crore, exchanged hands across the BSE and NSE so far today.

Currently, Waaree Energies' shares are trading around 33 per cent lower than their all-time high of Rs 3,740.75.

Benchmark update

Meanwhile, benchmark equity indices were also trading higher on Friday. The BSE Sensex was up 490 points at 77,250, while the Nifty 50 was trading 0.77 per cent higher at around 23,429 levels.