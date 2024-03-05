Will Tata Motors drive out of Nifty, Sensex, MSCI, FTSE? What analysts say



At the bourses, meanwhile, shares of Tata Motors jumped nearly 5 per cent on the BSE to cross the Rs 1,000-mark and hit a new high in Tuesday's intra-day trade. The stock rose to a fresh high of Rs 1,031.70 after the company announced the demerger of its business verticals into two separate listed companies on Monday.

In the past one year, shares of Tata Motors have been in top gear and have outperformed all stocks that comprise the Nifty Auto index with a rise of nearly 131 per cent during this period, shows ACE Equity data. Bajaj Auto (up 119 per cent) and TVS Motor Company (109 per cent) are the other two stocks that have doubled investor's money during this period.



In comparison, the Nifty Auto index has surged 63 per cent, while the Nifty 50 index has moved up around 27 per cent during this period, shows data.





ALSO READ: Tata Motors reports 8% wholesales increase in February at 86,406 units Tata Motors' stock is also part of global indices such as MSCI and FTSE. These two indexes, Pagaria said, will evaluate the smaller entity's market-capitalisation (market-cap) around listing to determine its eligibility to continue remaining a part of these indexes.

“Assuming the CV business gets around 25 per cent of the total market-cap, we believe it should maintain its position in the passive indices. The key factors will be the market cap (total and free float) of Tata Motors shares and the global cutoff levels,” Pagaria said.



DVR shares

That said, the merger of DVR shares, or shares that carry differential voting rights, and ordinary shares of Tata Motors was announced in July 2023-end.

“The merger process of DVR (Differential Voting Rights) with (Ordinary shares) will coincide with the demerger process. At Nuvama Alternative, we expect the merger of DVR and Ordinary shares to get completed within 6 to 8 months from now,” Pagaria said.

Most analysts remain bullish on the stock from a long-term perspective. Those at Nomura, for instance, have maintained a 'buy' rating on the counter with a target price of Rs 1,057 levels, and believe that the demerger of Tata Motors into CV and PV businesses may not result in any immediate change in the street’s valuation approach. In the medium term, however, the businesses should be able to pursue their respective strategies with greater freedom.