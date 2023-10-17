Yield on high-rated NBFC to harden further by December, tracking g-sec

The yield on corporate bonds of higher-rated non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) is seen hardening further by December, tracking the rise in the yield on government securities, market participants said.

On the other hand, the yield on non-AAA-rated bonds might trade at the current levels as they are already elevated.

Market participants expect the yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond to move up by 10-15 basis points (bps) by December. The 10-year benchmark yield settled at 7.33 per cent on Tuesday.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond rose by 12 bps after October 6, when the Reserve Bank of India announced considering open market operation sales to manage liquidity in the banking system.