Home / Markets / News / Zee Entertainment gains depend on advertising revenue recovery, fund usage

Zee Entertainment gains depend on advertising revenue recovery, fund usage

While 25 per cent of the warrant price is to be paid upfront, the balance 75 per cent is to be paid on conversion

Zee Entertainment, Zee, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, ZEEL
premium
Zee aims at achieving revenue growth of 8–10 per cent with its current portfolio and improving operating profit margins to an industry-leading range of 18–20 per cent by FY26. (Photo: Company Website)
Devangshu Datta Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 8:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The board of directors of Zee Entertainment Enterprises (Zee) approved the issuance of up to 169.5 million fully convertible warrants to promoter entities- Altilis Technologies and Sunbright Mauritius. These are convertible within 18 months of allotment at ₹132/warrant (2.6 per cent premium to the Sebi floor price).
 
While 25 per cent of the warrant price is to be paid up front, the balance 75 per cent is to be paid on conversion. This issue is subject to shareholders’ approval on July 10. On full conversion, the warrants will increase equity by 17 per cent and thus dilute earnings per share or EPS, if fund deployment doesn’t yield satisfactory returns.
 
Assuming approval, it will result in a capital infusion of ₹2,240 crore, increasing promoter shareholding to 18.39 per cent (from 4 per cent), on full conversion. The use of funds has not been disclosed yet. This is a key monitorable, although the hike of promoters’ stake is positive. Other key monitorables are revival in advertising revenue and a favourable outcome in ICC rights arbitration with Star.
 
The funding may be driven by the reported recovery of ₹600 crore dues of Essel Group (with a potential recovery of up to ₹1,800 crore over the next 12-18 months as per media reports). If properly utilised, it may allow Zee to exploit potential growth opportunities. Last year, Zee raised foreign currency convertible bonds or FCCBs worth about ₹2,000 crore for funding growth at a coupon rate of 5 per cent.
 
Zee aims at achieving revenue growth of 8-10 per cent with its current portfolio and improving operating profit margins to an industry-leading range of 18-20 per cent by FY26. A sustainable recovery in advertising revenue remains key. Analysts see single digit annual growth in revenue and operating profit through FY27. Valuations are attractive. 
 
Clarity on end-use of capital could drive re-rating. Zee held net cash of ₹2,410 crore (March 2025) which is about 19 per cent of market capitalisation. Zee has an undrawn FCCB line of ₹1,800 crore (next tranche due in August 2025). This, along with expected operating cash flow or OCF of over ₹1,000 crore in FY26 and the warrants create a significant war chest. The
 
OCF may even be higher if Zee5 (OTT) reduces losses by 50-60 per cent in FY26. It has managed a 50 per cent reduction of losses to ₹550 crore in Zee5 in FY25.
 
According to a presentation, the company intends to “explore value-accretive M&A opportunities in pursuit of scalable growth” and “redefine the content strategy by expanding beyond TV shows and web series”, and also double down on its language market play. Zee recently announced a foray into micro-drama format through ‘Bullet’, a new-age content and tech start-up which aims at launching a micro-drama application tailored for mobile-first audiences.
 
‘Bullet’ will be hosted on Zee5 and will offer multilingual content, split into 60 one-minute episodes. This initiative is part of the strategy to innovate in digital content. Zee is also aiming for ad revenue growth of 8–10 per cent Y-o-Y after 11 per cent fall in FY25. The competition includes the merged RIL-Disney entity.
 
The increase in promoter shareholding may boost investor confidence. In FY24, Zee increased operating profit margins by 390 basis points Y-o-Y to 14.4 per cent. The stock has rallied over 50 per cent from its 52-week low on March 4, 2025. Risks include contingent claims of ₹150 crore in case of adverse court ruling in NCLAT IBC case and the Disney Star dispute over ICC rights with $940 million at stake and a probe into promoter fund-diversion by Sebi.
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Flip in derivatives expiry days: NSE to shift to Tuesday, BSE gets Thursday

Sebi bans Sanjiv Bhasin, 11 others for stock manipulation, fraudulent gains

Premium

Weak JLR guidance, domestic sales worries weigh on Tata Motors stock

Sebi nod for Tuesday, Thursday expiry of derivatives contracts on NSE, BSE

Premium

Block deal window: Sebi unlikely to revise rules despite elusive deals

Topics :Stock Market NewsZee EntertainmentZee GroupzeeCompassThe Smart Investor

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 7:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story