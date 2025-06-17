Block deal window: Sebi unlikely to revise rules despite elusive deals

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is unlikely to revise the rules governing the special block deal window, despite ongoing challenges in deal execution, according to officials and industry insiders.

Currently, exchanges operate two 15-minute block deal windows—one from 8:45 am to 9:00 am and another from 2:05 pm to 2:20 pm—on all trading days. Orders can be placed in these windows only if the sale price is within 1 per cent above or below the previous day’s closing price.

This narrow price band makes deal execution particularly challenging. Investment bankers have been lobbying with Sebi to widen the price band to 3 per cent to facilitate more deals through this window. However, the market regulator is expected to maintain the status quo.

"We recognise that the 1 per cent band is narrow, and some global markets allow a wider range. However, we intend to continue with the existing guidelines. Sellers can use the normal trading platform if they wish to offer a higher discount," said a regulatory official. Investment bankers report that over 90 per cent of block deals are conducted in the open market due to the stricter rules. Only blue-chip companies with significant mutual fund and institutional investor interest can execute deals in the special window, they add.

Among the rare deals executed in the special window were Reliance Industries’ 4.5 per cent stake sale in Asian Paints to ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund and SBI Mutual Fund, and a 1.8 per cent disinvestment in Bajaj Finserv by promoters. The primary advantage of conducting deals in the special window is that sellers can place shares with their preferred buyers. In contrast, under the normal trading window, sellers or investment bankers have no control over the buyer. "It is a window created for large transactions to avoid market impact costs. If a large transaction occurs in the open market, it can have an immediate impact on market prices. In strategic sales, if conducted outside the special trading window, anonymity of the parties involved can lead to unintended buyers or sellers. A firm may not be able to sell its stake to its preferred buyer. The separate trading window facilitates strategic transactions and large shareholder transactions, and it will continue to have its place," said Mahavir Lunawat, group founder and managing director, Panthomath Financial Services Group.