Home / Markets / News / IndiGo stock may rally to Rs 2,800, SpiceJet remains sluggish on charts

IndiGo stock may rally to Rs 2,800, SpiceJet remains sluggish on charts

Technical chart of InterGlobe Aviation appears promising, with price action heading towards Rs 2,800. SpiceJet remains underperformer.

Avdhut Bagkar Mumbai
Premium
IndiGo stock may rally to Rs 2,800, SpiceJet remains sluggish on charts

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2023 | 5:41 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India’s largest airline, InterGlobe Aviation, on Tuesday set a new historic peak post ordering a fleet of 500 Airbus aircraft on June 19, making it the largest purchase agreement in the history of aviation. The biggest deal will place shares of InterGlobe Aviation in the limelight for coming sessions.
So far this year, the stock has surged 21 per cent and is trading with a strong upward bias. The optimistic sentiment has been resilient since late April this year, wherein the stock witnessed majority of its gains. 

SpiceJet, Its listed rival, has been doing well lately; the stock has plunged 19 per cent since the beginning of the year and trades with extreme negative sentiment. 
Here’s the technical outlook for aviation stocks following Indigo’s largest order:-
 
InterGlobe Aviation Ltd (INDIGO) 
Likely target: Rs 2,800
Upside potential:  14%
Until the support of Rs 2,280 is protected, the upside bias is likely to see higher levels in the coming sessions. The overall trend is headed in the direction of Rs 2,800, as per the daily chart.

Monthly chart firmly indicates a breakout over the previous all-time high of Rs 2,380, which is now taken out with aggressive chart structures on weekly and daily. The medium-term uptrend has a support of Rs 2,200-mark. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART

SpiceJet Limited (SPICEJET LTD)
Outlook: Needs to cross the 200-DMA
Shares of SpiceJet have been on a downward spiral since early 2022 and continue to trade with a pessimistic bias. The trend has been against the overall mood of the benchmark indices. While the domestic market is nearing to hit a new historic peak, SpiceJet counter continues to hit new 52-week low.

The stock needs to surpass the 200-day moving average (DMA) set at Rs 38.55 to recoup the negative bias, and only upon that the price movement could see resurrection. Until this occurs, the stock would not be noticed by the trading community.  
The 200-DMA is placed at Rs 38.60 and once crossed; the positive bias might see Rs 45 to Rs 50 range.  CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART

Also Read

Nifty IT index reclaims 200-DMA; what does this mean for IT stocks?

Repo Rate Hike: Banking stocks may see sell-off if index stays under 42K

Britannia, ITC, Radico: These FMCG stocks may act as hedge in current fall

How to trade Zee Entertainment as NCLT places it under insolvency process

Stocks to Watch on May 12: Adani Total, RIL, TaMo, ONGC, Vedanta, Mankind

Stock of this auto ancillary company has zoomed over 60% so far in June

Fusion Micro, Spandana: Rally in MFI stocks has more legs, say analysts

IIFL Securities plunges 18% as Sebi bars onboarding new clients for 2 years

Timken India cracks 11% after almost 16% equity change hands on BSE, NSE

HDFC AMC surges 9% after 10% equity change hands via block deals

Topics :IndiGo AirlinesSpiceJet stockAviationBuzzing stocksstock market tradingstock market rallyStock movemnetstock market betsstock market bullsTrading strategiesstocks technical analysistechnical analysisMarket technicalstechnical chartsChart Readingtechnical callls

First Published: Jun 20 2023 | 5:41 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story