Home / Markets / News / Zerodha fixes tech glitch, says affected clients can only exit positions

Zerodha fixes tech glitch, says affected clients can only exit positions

A few days ago, the brokerage platform experienced similar problems with its order book

BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 6 2023 | 1:45 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Brokerage platform Zerodha faced a technical glitch on Monday, due to which some of its users could not see the executed orders in the order book. The company promptly acknowledged the issue and gave an update through their X (formerly Twitter) account.

"Due to an intermittent issue, some of our users are not able to see executed orders in the orderbook. However, the executed orders are updated on the positions page. We're working on fixing this," Zerodha wrote on X.

Around noon, Zerodha said that the issue was resolved and the affected clients could only exit positions.

"Due to a technical issue, some of our users faced issues viewing the orderbook, positions, holdings and funds page. This issue is now resolved. As a precautionary measure, affected clients can only exit positions. Trading activity remains unaffected for the rest of our users," the brokerage firm wrote on X.
 

A few days ago, the broking platform experienced similar problems with its order book. Users found their order positions not being reflected in net positions after executing trades.

Users unhappy with constant technical snags

The technical snag caused a wave of frustration among the platform's users, with multiple complaints surfacing. Users reported that their order positions were not being displayed in the aftermath of executed trades.

One user stated, "No positions visible, no orders visible, no fund balance visible now."

Another user highlighted an ongoing issue with the order management system, saying, "I've placed an order using the APIs, but it's not visible in the orders tab. This has been a recurring issue, and it's quite disappointing."

A third user complained about his gains getting trimmed due to the glitch.

"Pathetic zerodha please close your terminal. Already I suffered enough. Now I cannot even exit my position after target is hit and because of you, my gains have almost become half. You should pay for loss," he said.

Also Read

PSBs stepping up recovery of bad loans to meet FinMin's 40% target: Report

Zerodha forays into MF space with passive fund launches: Should you invest?

TMS Ep557: Human error in railways, alcobev sector, Ethics Committee & more

Zerodha profit and revenue up 39% at Rs 2,907 cr and Rs 6,875 cr in FY23

L&T Finance to sell bad loans worth Rs 3,022 crore to AMCs: Report

JSW Infra hits new high, freezes at 10% upper circuit on strong Q2 results

Upcoming state elections not much of a worry for markets: Analysts

Steady NIM, credit costs may drive SBI's re-rating in near-term: Analysts

SBI trades flat; underperforms in a firm market post mixed Q2 earnings

Sebi plans for instant settlement of equity trades in non-disruptive manner

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :zerodhaBS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 6 2023 | 1:45 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Nomination filing process for Telangana assembly polls begins on Nov 3

Mizoram polls: 7,671 exercise franchise through home voting, postal ballots

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NED vs AFG Playing 11, pitch report, live streaming

Top five run-getters and wicket-takers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

India News

Jal Jivan Mission scam: ED raids in Rajasthan linked money laundering case

Govt sends notice to Apple about 'state-sponsored attacks' alert on iPhones

Economy News

70-hour workweek: Here's why Murthy's suggestion won't help India grow

Non-compliance of safety issues may lead to trade barriers: Labour secy

Next Story