Zerodha fixes tech glitch, says affected clients can only exit positions

Brokerage platform Zerodha faced a technical glitch on Monday, due to which some of its users could not see the executed orders in the order book. The company promptly acknowledged the issue and gave an update through their X (formerly Twitter) account.

"Due to an intermittent issue, some of our users are not able to see executed orders in the orderbook. However, the executed orders are updated on the positions page. We're working on fixing this," Zerodha wrote on X.

Around noon, Zerodha said that the issue was resolved and the affected clients could only exit positions.

"Due to a technical issue, some of our users faced issues viewing the orderbook, positions, holdings and funds page. This issue is now resolved. As a precautionary measure, affected clients can only exit positions. Trading activity remains unaffected for the rest of our users," the brokerage firm wrote on X.



A few days ago, the broking platform experienced similar problems with its order book. Users found their order positions not being reflected in net positions after executing trades.

Users unhappy with constant technical snags

The technical snag caused a wave of frustration among the platform's users, with multiple complaints surfacing. Users reported that their order positions were not being displayed in the aftermath of executed trades.

One user stated, "No positions visible, no orders visible, no fund balance visible now."

Another user highlighted an ongoing issue with the order management system, saying, "I've placed an order using the APIs, but it's not visible in the orders tab. This has been a recurring issue, and it's quite disappointing."

A third user complained about his gains getting trimmed due to the glitch.

"Pathetic zerodha please close your terminal. Already I suffered enough. Now I cannot even exit my position after target is hit and because of you, my gains have almost become half. You should pay for loss," he said.