Home / Markets / News / Sebi plans for instant settlement of equity trades in non-disruptive manner

Sebi plans for instant settlement of equity trades in non-disruptive manner

India transitioned to T+1 settlement, where trades are settled within a day, in January. The Sebi now plans to allow instant settlement by October next year as another option

Reuters MUMBAI
Sebi Whole-Time Member Ananth Narayan acknowledged that the regulator was worried the move would lead to the fragmentation of liquidity.

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 6 2023 | 12:02 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

India's markets regulator said on Monday it will implement a plan to allow the settlement of equity market trades within the same day in a non-disruptive manner and hold back if there are "serious objections" from market participants.

Offshore investors were pushing back on the Securities and Exchange Board of India's (Sebi) instant settlement plan on fears that two settlement cycles would lead to a fragmented system and add to the cost of trading, Reuters reported last month.

India transitioned to T+1 settlement, where trades are settled within a day, in January. The Sebi now plans to allow instant settlement by October next year as another option.

Sebi Whole-Time Member Ananth Narayan acknowledged that the regulator was worried the move would lead to the fragmentation of liquidity.

"If there are serious objections, we will not do it, but we are presently exploring instant settlement in a non-disruptive manner," Narayan said at Mumbai's The Network Forum Asia, a forum of offshore investors and custodian banks.

Sebi believes the instant settlement plan will benefit Indian retail investors and is working to reduce fragmentation risk, Reuters previously reported, citing a person familiar with the regulator's thinking.

Narayan added that Sebi had formed a working group to ease regulations and the registration process for offshore funds under the chairmanship of a former Sebi whole-time member.

 

 

Also Read

SEBI plans to restrict borrowing by AIFs to prevent systemic risk

TMS Ep519: IMEEC corridor, Djokovic, T+1 settlement cycle, Paytm Soundbox

Stock market settlement cycles: India's shift from T+2 to T+1 explained

Sebi's instant trade settlement plan faces foreign investor pushback

Sebi slaps Rs 25 lakh penalty on 5 entities for non-genuine trades

DLF, Oberoi Realty zoom up to 70% so far in 2023; will the rally last?

Inox Wind soars 9%, hits 7-year high on Monday; what's driving the rally?

Cello World makes strong debut, lists at 28% premium over issue price

Zomato hits 21-month high on strong Q2 results; zooms 139% since April

Stocks to Watch today: SBI, IndiGo, Titan, Zomato, RIL, BoI, BoB, Delhivery

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :SEBIequity tradingInvestors

First Published: Nov 6 2023 | 12:02 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Nomination filing process for Telangana assembly polls begins on Nov 3

Mizoram polls: 7,671 exercise franchise through home voting, postal ballots

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NED vs AFG Playing 11, pitch report, live streaming

Top five run-getters and wicket-takers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

India News

Jal Jivan Mission scam: ED raids in Rajasthan linked money laundering case

Govt sends notice to Apple about 'state-sponsored attacks' alert on iPhones

Economy News

70-hour workweek: Here's why Murthy's suggestion won't help India grow

Non-compliance of safety issues may lead to trade barriers: Labour secy

Next Story