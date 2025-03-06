Zydus Lifesciences shares fly 7% as USFDA okays cancer drug Dasatinib

Zydus Life share price: Zydus Life shares rallied as much as 6.80 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 947.95 per share on Thursday, March 6, 2025.

The uptick in Zydus Life share price came after the company announced that it has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture Dasatinib Tablets, 20 mg, 50 mg, 70 mg, 80 mg, 100 mg, and 140 mg.

In an exchange filing, the company said, “Zydus Lifesciences has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture Dasatinib Tablets, 20 mg, 50 mg, 70 mg, 80 mg, 100 mg, and 140 mg. (USRLD: Sprycel Tablets, 20 mg, 50 mg, 70 mg, 80 mg, 100 mg, and 140 mg).”

Dasatinib is indicated for the treatment of newly diagnosed adults with Philadelphia chromosome-positive (Ph+) chronic myeloid leukaemia (CML) in the chronic phase.

READ: Zaggle Prepaid freezes in 5% upper circuit on bagging Tech Mahindra deal It is also used for adults with chronic, accelerated, or myeloid or lymphoid blast phase Ph+ CML who have developed resistance or intolerance to prior treatments, including imatinib.

Additionally, it is used to treat adults with Philadelphia chromosome-positive acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (Ph+ ALL) who experience resistance or intolerance to previous therapies.

Also Read

Zydus Lifesciences (SEZ), based in Ahmedabad, will manufacture the Dasatinib tablets, the company revealed, in a statement.

Notably, Dasatinib tablets generated annual sales of $1,807.7 million in the United States, according to IQVIA data from January 2025.

Zydus Lifesciences has now received 415 approvals and has filed 483 ANDAs since starting the filing process in FY 2003-04, the company announced in a statement.

About Zydus Life

Zydus Lifes, previously known as Cadila Healthcare Ltd, is a global company in the life sciences sector. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and marketing healthcare therapies.

READ: Bharat Forge arm inks pack with Compal Electronics; shares gain 2% Headquartered in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, the company’s portfolio includes a range of products including finished dosage human formulations (such as generics, branded generics, specialty formulations including biosimilars and vaccines), active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), animal healthcare products, and consumer wellness products.

Zydus Life’s therapies cover various medical areas including gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, respiratory, pain management, cancer, inflammation, neurology, and women's health.

Operating globally, the company has established markets in the US, Europe, South Africa, Japan, Brazil, and other emerging markets. ZLast checked, the market capitalisation of Zydus Life stood at Rs 91,028.96 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE 200 category.