Bajaj Auto board to consider share buyback on Jan 8, stock jumps over 5%

Under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) regulations, the maximum limit for a buyback is 25 per cent or less of the paid-up capital and free reserves in that financial year

Sohini Das Mumbai

3 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2024 | 7:43 PM IST
Bajaj Auto shares gained over 5 percent on BSE on Wednesday touching a 52-week high after the company said that its board will consider share buyback on January 8.

The stock closed at Rs 6989.4 apiece on BSE. It touched a high of Rs 7059.75 during day’s trade.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it will “consider a proposal to buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the Company and other matters necessary and incidental thereto, in accordance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 (including the rules and regulations framed thereunder), the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-back of Securities) Regulations, 2018, as amended, and other applicable laws."

Under the Sebi regulations, the maximum limit for a buyback is 25 per cent or less of the paid up capital and free reserves in that financial year.

The company generated over Rs 3600 crore of free cash flow in the first half of the fiscal 2023-24 which is 1.6-times higher than H1FY23. It now has Rs 17,326 crore of surplus funds in its balance sheet as on September 30, 2023 after dividend distribution of Rs 4,000 crore during the quarter. Bajaj Auto networth as of September 30, 2023 was Rs 29,331 crore.  As at the end of March 2023, the auto major's equity capital plus free reserves (retained earnings and general reserve) was Rs 24,494 crore. Based on these figures, the estimated buyback can be up to Rs 7,330 crore. 

Bajaj Auto MD Rajiv Bajaj said in an interview with CNBC-TV18 that the buyback is an efficient way to return capital to shareholders. The rationale is that they have had an outstanding quarter, he said. Bajaj also added that it is logical that with the kind of year they have been having the buyback will be larger than last time. “Whenever cash on books crosses Rs 15,000 crore we look to give back to investors,” Bajaj said.

Earlier, in June 2022 Bajaj Auto had done a share buyback worth Rs 2,500 crore in June 2022 at a price of Rs 4,600 per share.

The company reported a 22 percent YoY increase in sales of two-wheelers in the domestic market between the April-December 2023 period to 1,703,704 units. Its exports have, however, dipped by 17 percent to 1,107,402 units during the same period primarily due to geo-political tension and macro economic factors.

First Published: Jan 03 2024 | 7:03 PM IST

