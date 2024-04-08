Home / Markets / Stock Market News / BSE, NSE declare May 20 as trading holiday on account of polling in Mumbai

BSE, NSE declare May 20 as trading holiday on account of polling in Mumbai

India will elect a new parliament in seven phases between April 19 and June 1. Votes will be counted on June 4

India's stock exchange operators NSE and BSE on Monday declared May 20 as a trading holiday on account of a parliamentary election to be held in the country's financial capital Mumbai.
 
India will elect a new parliament in seven phases between April 19 and June 1. Votes will be counted on June 4.
 

Benchmark S&P BSE Sensex, and the Nifty50 indices hit new record highs on Monday, lifted by Maruti Suzuki, M&M, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank, L&T, Bharti Airtel, TCS, and ITC. The m-cap of all BSE listed firms touched Rs 401-trillion mark during the day.  

Aided further by strong global momentum, the BSE Sensex rallied 494 points, or 0.67 per cent, to settle at 74,743 levels. It hit a fresh lifetime high of 74,869 during the day. The NSE Nifty50, meanwhile, zoomed 163 points, or 0.68 per cent, to shut shop at 22,666. It hit a new high of 22,697 intraday.

In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices closed mixed with the former up 0.26 per cent, but the latter down 0.06 per cent.


Among sectors, the Nifty Auto advanced over 2 per cent, the Nifty Realty 1.32 per cent, and the Nifty Metal 1 per cent. On the flipside, the Nifty PSU Bank index sliped 0.86 per cent. 



(With Inputs from Agencies)

