What leading politicians invest in: Small, midcap and bluechip stocks

The major holdings of Rahul Gandhi, who is fighting from Kerala's Wayanad constituency, include Pidilite Industries, Bajaj Finance, Nestle India and Asian Paints

Congress candidate Rahul Gandhi files his nomination papers for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, in Wayanad district, Wednesday, April 3, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Samreen Wani New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2024 | 10:36 PM IST

Stocks of smallcap and midcap companies, which had caught the fancy of retail investors, also feature in the portfolio of leading politicians in addition to bluechip stocks.
 
Rahul Gandhi disclosed investments in several smaller companies in addition to mutual funds that invest in the space. Similarly, Rajeev Chandrasekhar shows investments into a scheme that puts money in the midcap space. Nitin Gadkari, who has also filed an election affidavit for the upcoming general elections, shows minimal exposure to equities.

Since the nomination process for the 2024 general elections is still ongoing, not all candidates have filed their affidavits that include

First Published: Apr 04 2024 | 9:56 PM IST

