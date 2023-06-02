Favourable winds blowing for Cement sector, demand remains strong

Cement earnings were under pressure in FY22 and FY23 due to high raw material and fuel costs; muted demand prevented them passing on the higher cost. Fuel prices are now moderating, which may reflect in earnings of cement companies going forward, once high-cost inventory is mopped up.

Cement companies witnessed speculative support from investors through FY23 amid hopes of a rebound. After capex announcements in the FY24 Budget, there was further interest due to expectations that government expenditure would boost earnings, besides a generic macro-recovery.