Coal India's long-term prospects remain healthy; analysts positive on stock

The stake dilution will lead to a temporary depression of the share price. The fuel major has already witnessed downside pressure due to provisioning for the wage hike, which will add around Rs 6,000 crore to expenses in FY24. The price hike will offset about Rs 2,700 crore of that. According to analyst estimates, it affects roughly 30 per cent of volume.

Coal India (CIL) made two important announcements. The first was that it would raise prices of high-grade G2-G10 non-coking coal by around 8 per cent, which would help partially offset a wage hike. The second announcement was that the government intends to sell a 3 per cent stake using the OFS mechanism this week. The estimated value of the OFS is about Rs 4,000 crore, and the floor price would be Rs 225 per share, which represents a discount of around 7 per cent from the closing price of Rs 241.2 on Wednesday.