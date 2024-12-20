Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

FPI selling pulls indices to post worst weekly decline in more than two yrs

Both indices posted declines over the last five sessions, marking the longest daily losing streak since the session ended on November 18, 2024

(Photo: Shutterstock)
Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2024 | 7:33 PM IST
Indian equity benchmarks posted their first weekly decline after four consecutive weeks of gains amidst selling by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) and dampened investor sentiment following the Federal Reserve’s projection of fewer rate cuts next year. The Sensex ended the session at 78,042, a decline of 1,176 points or 1.5 per cent. The Nifty ended the session at 23,588, a decline of 364 points or 1.5 per cent. The 50-share index fell below its 200-day moving average for the first time since November 21, 2024. The decline on Friday was the biggest single-day fall since October 3, 2024. Both indices posted declines over the last five sessions, marking the longest daily losing streak since the session ended on November 18, 2024.
 
During the week, the Sensex declined by 5 per cent and the Nifty by 4.7 per cent, the biggest drop since June 17, 2022. This week's losses erased a significant portion of the gains from the preceding four weeks. Over the last four weeks, the Sensex gained 5.9 per cent and the Nifty 5.3 per cent. The sell-off last week wiped out investor wealth worth Rs 18 trillion. The total market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms stood at Rs 441 trillion, down by Rs 8.7 trillion.
 
Indian equities declined this week amidst FPI selling. FPIs sold shares worth Rs 13,627 crore this week, marking the worst weekly sell-off since November 8, 2024. On Thursday, FPIs were net sellers to the tune of Rs 3,598 crore, while domestic institutions bought shares worth Rs 1,375 crore. FPIs have been jittery amidst concerns about the trajectory of rate cuts in the US.
 
Federal Reserve officials on Wednesday lowered their benchmark interest rate for a third consecutive time to a range of 4.25–4.5 per cent but reduced the number of rate cuts anticipated in 2025 due to inflationary concerns. The FPI selling pushed the rupee to an all-time low of 85.07 against the dollar on Thursday. The rupee recovered slightly on Friday, settling at 85.02.
 
“Markets were expecting a 100-basis-point cut in 2025, but now the Fed is expecting a 50-basis-point cut, which is a big disappointment for markets. If Trump carries out his rhetoric of higher tariffs, it could spike inflation and upend the outlook for even two cuts,” said UR Bhat, co-founder of Alphaniti Fintech.
 
Equity markets are likely to remain turbulent due to a combination of headwinds such as slowing domestic earnings growth, gross domestic product (GDP), and expensive valuations, which trigger risk-off sentiment at the slightest disappointment.

The market breadth was weak, with 3,044 stocks declining and 958 advancing. Barring two, all Sensex stocks declined. Reliance Industries, which fell by 2 per cent, was the biggest contributor to the Sensex's decline, followed by HDFC Bank, which fell 1.2 per cent. The broader Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices declined by 2.8 per cent and 2.2 per cent, respectively.
 
“Since FPIs continue to sell, large caps are under pressure, and global markets also corrected quite significantly, it created fear among retail investors. Moreover, this fall is happening when many FPIs are on holiday. Therefore, there is some apprehension in the market that this weakness may persist until the end of December,” said Chokkalingam G, founder of Equinomics.
 
First Published: Dec 20 2024 | 7:33 PM IST

