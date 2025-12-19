Home / Markets / Stock Market News / ICICI Prudential AMC becomes the most-valued capital market stock

ICICI Prudential AMC becomes the most-valued capital market stock

ICICI Prudential AMC reported an exceptional ROE of 83 per cent in FY25, well ahead of most listed peers

ICICI Prudential AMC, NSE
ICICI Prudential AMC reported an exceptional ROE of 83 per cent in financial year 2025 (FY25), well ahead of most listed peers.
Samie Modak Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 6:31 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Shares of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (AMC) surged as much as 23 per cent on their trading debut on Friday, as investors bet on the company as a key beneficiary of the ongoing shift in household savings from traditional assets to equities. The stock touched an intraday high of ₹2,663, before settling at ₹2,576, up ₹411, or 19 per cent, over its issue price of ₹2,165 per share.
 
At close, ICICI Prudential AMC commanded a market capitalisation of ₹1.27 trillion, making it the most valued stock in India’s capital market ecosystem and overtaking peer HDFC AMC, which is currently valued at ₹1.14 trillion. 
The strong listing followed robust demand for the asset manager’s ₹10,602-crore initial public offering, which was subscribed nearly 40 times and garnered bids worth about ₹3 trillion. The issue was entirely an offer for sale by UK-based Prudential Plc — ICICI Prudential AMC’s joint venture partner.
 
The company had priced its shares at around 40 times its financial year 2025 (FY25) earnings, broadly in line with listed peers such as HDFC AMC and Nippon Life AMC. Analysts, however, said ICICI Prudential AMC merited a valuation premium, given its leadership in active equity assets under management (AUM), superior revenue mix, margins, and return on equity (ROE).
 
“The attractiveness of the AMC industry in general, driven by financialisation as a long-term macro theme, the strong operating performance of ICICI Prudential AMC, and the pricing of the deal at an attractive discount to listed peers make it one of the most compelling IPOs of the year,” wrote Himanshu Dugar of Stylus Holdings in an IPO note published on Smartkarma. “We expect a listing pop of 15-20 per cent as the stock catches up to relative valuations, with further upside as free float increases.”
 
Ahead of the IPO, ICICI Bank held a 51 per cent stake in the company, while UK-based Prudential owned the remaining 49 per cent. Post listing, Prudential’s stake has declined to 35 per cent, taking the combined promoter holding to about 86 per cent. Any further stake dilution to meet minimum public shareholding requirements will be undertaken solely by Prudential.
 
Asset management companies typically operate asset-light, high-margin businesses, translating into strong profitability metrics.
 
ICICI Prudential AMC reported an exceptional ROE of 83 per cent in financial year 2025 (FY25), well ahead of most listed peers. During the year, it posted a net profit of around ₹2,650 crore on revenue of about ₹4,683 crore, while AUM surged to approximately ₹9.1 trillion from ₹6.5 trillion a year earlier.
 
The AMC also has the highest number of schemes in the industry, with presence across asset classes and categories. Having secured a specialised investment fund (SIF) licence, the company plans to expand into the emerging asset management space.
 
“As of September 2025, our active mutual fund market share stood at 13.3 per cent, and we are the largest AMC in equity-oriented and hybrid schemes. With Sebi introducing a new framework for SIFs, we will also be launching products under that regime,” Nimesh Shah, managing director and chief executive officer of ICICI Prudential AMC, told Business Standard during the IPO.
 
Market participants also pointed to the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s announcement on changes in the mutual fund expense ratio structure as adding to the positive sentiment around the stock.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

AMCs rally as Sebi softens expense cuts; HDFC AMC, Nippon Life jump over 5%

Premium

Chemical segment uptick to improve H2 growth for chemicals maker SRF

Markets fall for second day as Fed caution, IT drag and FPI outflows weigh

Premium

Indian Hotels Company needs H2 to turn the key and restart the stay

Premium

Market regulator Sebi to boost cash shorts, untangle promoter tag

Topics :ICICI Prudential AMCICICIAMC

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 5:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story