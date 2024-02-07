IRFC, NBCC, SJVN, BHEL: PSU stocks are on fire; analysts see more headroom

Stocks of public sector undertakings (PSUs) have been on fire in the last one year, as investors cheered an improvement in key operating metrics and lapped up counters of these state-owned enterprises (SOEs), analysts suggest.

The S&P BSE PSU index has gained over 90 per cent in the last one year, rising much higher than the S&P BSE Sensex that has surged nearly 19 per cent during this period, show ACE Equity data.

The BSE PSU index, reports show, has delivered a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28 per cent (including dividends reinvestments) over a five-year period and has risen by approximately 60 per cent in the last year. In comparison, the Nifty-50 index posted a CAGR of 16.7 per cent and 20.5 per cent during similar periods.



The prevailing perception, said analysts at DSP Mutual Fund, attributes this success to a clear government mandate and a hands-off management strategy for these PSUs, enhancing investor confidence. However, underlying data, they add, suggests that the operating performance of the PSUs already indicated a turnaround.

Should these PSU entities sustain efficient operations, they expect a continued trend of outperformance due to increased business opportunities.





“Typically, substantial re-rating occurs when return on equity (ROE) exceeds the cost of capital. Hence, it’s not surprising that stock performance for PSUs surpassed the underlying profit growth for these companies. While initially cautious about significantly increasing our exposure to PSUs, recent data indicating improvements in operating performance has led us to augment our holdings in PSU companies,” wrote Vinit Sambre, Rohit Singhania and Souvik Saha of DSP Mutual Fund in a recent note.



At the bourses, meanwhile, among stocks that comprise the S&P BSE PSU Index, shares of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) have zoomed over 400 per cent to Rs 160 levels now.

NBCC, SJVN, Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO), REC, Ircon International, Power Finance Corporation (PFC), BHEL, MMTC, Punjab & Sind Bank (PSB) and Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) are some of the other stocks in this index that have surged 150 – 350 per cent, shows data.

A large number of these PSU stocks, suggests G Chokkalingam, head of research at Equinomics Research, are from the small-cap segment that has seen a good run in the last year. The rally, he said, has made valuations expensive in a lot of cases and investors, he said, should be mindful of this before investing.



“Industry dynamics, too, have been playing out in some cases, such as oil where crude prices have been volatile and have, in turn, boosted the stocks. Though one cannot paint the entire PSU sector with the same brush, it is advisable to remain selective and avoid pockets where the stock prices have run up sharply. That said, the PSU stocks should do well in the medium-to-long term if there is policy continuity post the general election outcome,” Chokkalingam said.



Privatisation theme



Those at Kotak Securities, too, caution against the rich valuations of select PSU stocks and suggest investors take an informed decision, especially when the much anticipated privatisation trigger of select PSUs may not come through.