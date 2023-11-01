Launch portfolio to support sales momentum for real estate major DLF

The bookings or pre-sales of the country’s largest listed developer in the July to Septe­mber quarter of 2023-2024 (Q2FY24) were up 9 per cent over the year ago quarter at Rs 2,228 crore. Though there were no significant launches, the performance was above estimates and largely driven by momentum in the existing portfolio. While the company launched projects in Q2 with an area of 0.2 million square feet and sales potential of Rs 440 crore, its target for the current financial year (FY24) is 11.2 million square feet with a potential of Rs 19,700 crore.



The available inventory of Rs 4,244 crore coupled with the planned launches in FY24 should help the company hit its bookings target of Rs 13,000 crore. The sales in the qua­rter were led by the premium Cam­ellias project, which had bookings of Rs 720 crore. New launches saw sales of Rs 1,340 crore of which the share of projects launched in the September quarter were about Rs 350 crore.

