M&M Financial Services banks on H2 recovery and strong valuations

Even as the management guidance remains optimistic, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services faced a challenging second quarter (Q2) of 2023–24 (FY24), marked by net interest margin (NIM) compression and a significant increase in credit costs, coupled with higher operating expenditure.

However, the management anticipates a boost in festival season sales, robust rural cash flows, a stable market share, and a diverse product portfolio, which are expected to result in over 20 per cent growth for the year, with a rebound in the second half (H2).

The portfolio mix is projected to shift towards higher-yielding pre-owned vehicles and tractor financing. NIM is set to recover from the current 6.5 per cent to 6.8 per cent by the fourth quarter of FY24, thanks to planned lending rate hikes, an uptick in higher-yielding product growth, and the conversion of interest-free trade advances (worth about Rs 5,000 crore) into retail loans.