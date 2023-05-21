Home / Markets / Stock Market News / Market regulator proposes halving IPO listing time on stock exchanges

India's market regulator proposed halving the time needed to list shares on the nation's stock exchanges from the closure of initial public offerings (IPOs) to three days.

Reuters MUMBAI
Last Updated : May 21 2023 | 12:25 PM IST
MUMBAI (Reuters) - India's market regulator proposed halving the time needed to list shares on the nation's stock exchanges from the closure of initial public offerings (IPOs) to three days.

The proposed reduction in timelines for listing and trading of shares would benefit issuers and investors, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said in a consultation paper on its website late on Saturday.

"Issuers will have faster access to the capital raised, thereby enhancing the ease of doing business, and the investors will have opportunity for having early credit and liquidity of their investments," SEBI said.

SEBI invited comments on the proposed change until June 3.

 

(Reporting by Jayshree P Upadhyay and M. Sriram; Editing by William Mallard)

Topics :SEBIstock exchange

First Published: May 21 2023 | 3:23 PM IST

