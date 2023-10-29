Market tempest: 60 of top 100 stocks brave stormier seas than Nifty50

Around 60 per cent of the stocks in the top 100 universe have shown more significant declines than the benchmark National Stock Exchange Nifty50 Index in the latest market downturn.

Since October 17, the Nifty has dropped by 764 points, marking a 3.9 per cent decrease, attributed to the risk-off sentiment driven by increasing US bond yields and the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

During this period, fewer than 10 stocks from the top 100 have managed to remain in the green, while over 40 have fallen by over 5 per cent each.

Noteworthy is that the few stocks that have weathered the storm include Adani Power, Bajaj Auto, and Nestlé India, whereas IDBI Bank, GAIL (India), Macrotech Developers (Lodha), and Havells India are among those that have suffered the most, with each plummeting by around 10 per cent.