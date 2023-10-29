Home / Markets / Stock Market News / Market tempest: 60 of top 100 stocks brave stormier seas than Nifty50

Market tempest: 60 of top 100 stocks brave stormier seas than Nifty50

Less than 10 stocks stay afloat, over 40 sink by 5%

Mayank Patwardhan
Premium

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2023 | 10:00 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Around 60 per cent of the stocks in the top 100 universe have shown more significant declines than the benchmark National Stock Exchange Nifty50 Index in the latest market downturn.

Since October 17, the Nifty has dropped by 764 points, marking a 3.9 per cent decrease, attributed to the risk-off sentiment driven by increasing US bond yields and the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

During this period, fewer than 10 stocks from the top 100 have managed to remain in the green, while over 40 have fallen by over 5 per cent each.

Noteworthy is that the few stocks that have weathered the storm include Adani Power, Bajaj Auto, and Nestlé India, whereas IDBI Bank, GAIL (India), Macrotech Developers (Lodha), and Havells India are among those that have suffered the most, with each plummeting by around 10 per cent.

In addition to global headwinds, the release of results by individual companies has significantly influenced stock prices. Interestingly, even after the recent drop, nearly 75 per cent of the stocks within the top 100 universe are trading above their 200-day moving average (DMA), a crucial technical indicator for market sentiment.

While this figure has declined from approximately 90 per cent two weeks ago, the current reading does not necessarily suggest a sharp bearish turn in the market.

An analyst noted, “If the markets continue their decline, more than half of the stocks could potentially fall below their 200-DMA. This could serve as a bearish signal. For now, we can consider the recent decline as a short-term blip.”


Also Read

What is OCCRP that has levelled allegations against Adani and Vedanta?

Adani Green Energy to seek board approval to raise up to $1 billion

Rajiv Jain's GQG Partners to invest another $1 bn in Adani group stocks

Adani Group revives Mundra PVC project, gets credit line worth Rs 14,000 cr

Adani group promoters looking to trim more stake to build cash reserves

Market share and margins to take the wheel for Maruti Suzuki India

Brokerages expect revenues to remain under pressure for Asian Paints

Sluggish volumes likely to cap upsides in Colgate-Palmolive stock

Equity market likely to remain skittish as risks mount, say experts

Strong profit growth keeps brokerages positive on Torrent Pharma

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :NSE Nifty50 benchmark indexstock market tradingAdani Power

First Published: Oct 29 2023 | 10:00 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in Telangana

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs today

IND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a week

Raahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: Poll

Reserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore

Next Story