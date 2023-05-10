Home / Markets / Stock Market News / NSE lifts lid on dabba trading, tippers, issues warnings to 24 platforms

NSE lifts lid on dabba trading, tippers, issues warnings to 24 platforms

Over the last year, NSE has been examining information or tips received about unauthorised or illegal activities such as collection of deposits assuring fixed or guaranteed returns

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
Premium
NSE lifts lid on dabba trading, tippers, issues warnings to 24 platforms

4 min read Last Updated : May 10 2023 | 6:36 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

New-age tech tools and ‘mystery shoppers’ are helping the country’s top bourse stay ahead of the curve against dabba trading platforms and entities dolling out unsolicited investment tips. In the past one month, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) has issued close to two dozen warnings and advisories against such activities.
“We saw a rise of dabba trading or illegal trading platforms after the pandemic. Since then, we deployed various AI tools and increased surveillance of social media platforms. The market intelligence and investigation team is extensively tracking platforms such Telegram, Twitter and any individuals promoting illicit schemes on social media,” said an official.
“Our teams are engaging with ‘mystery shopping agencies’ to reach in localised circles, attend webinars, meet representatives of these entities, and visit the offices. The action is being taken after due process of investigatio

Also Read

With IPOs losing steam, Sebi steps in with hard underwriting move

Sensex extends rally to eighth day, ends 242 pts up; Auto, IT stocks shine

Sensex snaps 8-day winning run, ends 161 pts lower ahead of Fed outcome

Nifty ends April F&O series above 17900; Bajaj twins, Bharti Airtel support

61 words that NSE doesn't want traders to use without proper registration

Mankind Pharma jumps 32% on stock market debut due to strong demand

Strong fourth quarter perks up Paytm stock; stock jumps nearly 5%

Two Adani group stocks decline by daily limit as MSCI trims weight

Equities rebound on easing recession worries; HDFC twins back in green

FIIs gung-ho on India from medium-term viewpoint: Saion Mukherjee

Topics :NSEDabba TradingStock traders

First Published: May 10 2023 | 7:28 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story