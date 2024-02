NBFC major Shriram Finance will replace agro chemicals firm UPL in the benchmark Nifty 50 index. The change, part of the half-yearly index rebalancing exercise, will become effective from March 28. “Shriram Finance has been included in Nifty 50 index as it has highest six month average free-float market capitalisation within eligible universe as a replacement to UPL,” said

NSE Indices in a release.

