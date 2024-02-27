Commissioning of new capacities can fire up Oil India stock even more

The upstream oil and gas (O&G) sector has delivered a stellar performance in the stock market in the recent past.



The O&G sector is dominated by PSUs and despite the imposition of a windfall tax, profitability has been impressive.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Oil India Limited (OIL) is particularly favoured by investors.



The PSU has delivered steady results in the October- December quarter of Q3 FY24, and it is looking to ramp up production in both oil and gas.



OIL’s subsidiary, Numaligarh Refinery (NRL), where it owns a 69.6 per cent stake (the rest is owned by the Assam Government and Engineers India), is delivering good results as well as seeing positive future developments.

