Home / Markets / Stock Market News / Nifty200 Momentum 30 Index to see around 20 changes in June 27 reshuffle

Nifty200 Momentum 30 Index to see around 20 changes in June 27 reshuffle

Analysts estimate Rs 16,000 crore in trade from the rebalancing as InterGlobe, HDFC Bank and others gain while M&M and Tech Mahindra face passive outflows

BSE, STOCK MARKETS
premium
NSE Indices announced the changes to the Nifty200 Momentum 30 Index on June 6, which will be implemented at the close on June 27.
Samie Modak Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 5:02 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Nifty200 Momentum 30 Index is set for a significant overhaul on Friday, with as many as 20 of its components expected to be replaced.
 
Analysts predict that the rebalancing will generate trade worth Rs 16,000 crore. Several companies, including InterGlobe Aviation (InterGlobe), HDFC Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank, could see inflows of nearly Rs 600 crore. Conversely, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Eternal, and Tech Mahindra are expected to face passive selling in excess of Rs 550 crore, according to an analysis by Brian Freitas of Periscope Analytics, published on Smartkarma.
 
“Based on the expected changes to the index and the capping of the index weights, one-way turnover is estimated at 68.4 per cent, resulting in a round-trip trade of Rs 16,000 crore ($1.9 billion). There are 22 stocks with over one-day average daily volume to trade,” said Freitas.
 
Financial stocks dominate the inclusion list, with 11 companies (nine on a net basis), followed by materials and industrials with three each. Meanwhile, consumer discretionary and information technology sectors lead the exclusion list, with six and four companies, respectively. 
 
NSE Indices announced the changes to the Nifty200 Momentum 30 Index on June 6, which will be implemented at the close on June 27. The Nifty200 Momentum 30 Index tracks the performance of the top 30 companies from the Nifty 200 Index, selected based on their “normalised momentum score” (NMS). The NMS is calculated using six- and 12-month price returns, adjusted for volatility. The weightage of each index component is derived by multiplying the free-float market cap with its NMS.
 
Only stocks that are part of the Nifty 200 Index, listed in the derivatives segment, and have a listing history of at least one year are eligible for inclusion. The Nifty200 Momentum 30 Index is rebalanced semi-annually in June and December.
 
Additionally, components in the Nifty 50, Nifty Next 50, Nifty Bank, Nifty CPSE, Nifty Midcap 150, and Nifty Smallcap 250 will also undergo rebalancing of their weightages on Friday. 
Most impacted The Nifty200 Momentum30 Index rebalance is set for a major overhaul on Friday            
               
               
               
               
Additions Likley buying (Rs cr)         Deletions Likely selling (Rs cr)
InterGlobe 584         M&M -639
HDFC Bank 584         Eternal -587
Kotak Mahindra Bank 584         Tech Mahindra -559
ICICI Bank 584         Sun Pharma -558
Bajaj Finserv 584         HCL Tech -527
Bajaj Finance 584         Infosys -502
HDFC Life 580         Trent -500
               
               
Source: Smartkarma              
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

NSE to settle colocation case with Sebi for ₹1,388 cr; clears IPO path

Premium

Final RBI norms on project financing positive trigger for the PFC

Premium

Siemens Energy: The power play that doesn't overload on valuations

Sebi asks portfolio managers to remove exaggerated advertisements

Markets snap two-day losing streak, shrug off Israel-Iran conflict

Topics :stock marketsNSENiftyMarketsThe Smart Investor

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 5:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story