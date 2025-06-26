Nifty200 Momentum 30 Index to see around 20 changes in June 27 reshuffle

The Nifty200 Momentum 30 Index is set for a significant overhaul on Friday, with as many as 20 of its components expected to be replaced.

Analysts predict that the rebalancing will generate trade worth Rs 16,000 crore. Several companies, including InterGlobe Aviation (InterGlobe), HDFC Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank, could see inflows of nearly Rs 600 crore. Conversely, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Eternal, and Tech Mahindra are expected to face passive selling in excess of Rs 550 crore, according to an analysis by Brian Freitas of Periscope Analytics, published on Smartkarma.

“Based on the expected changes to the index and the capping of the index weights, one-way turnover is estimated at 68.4 per cent, resulting in a round-trip trade of Rs 16,000 crore ($1.9 billion). There are 22 stocks with over one-day average daily volume to trade,” said Freitas.

ALSO READ: Bank Nifty at record high; benchmarks extend gains for 3rd day; SMIDs flat Financial stocks dominate the inclusion list, with 11 companies (nine on a net basis), followed by materials and industrials with three each. Meanwhile, consumer discretionary and information technology sectors lead the exclusion list, with six and four companies, respectively. NSE Indices announced the changes to the Nifty200 Momentum 30 Index on June 6, which will be implemented at the close on June 27. The Nifty200 Momentum 30 Index tracks the performance of the top 30 companies from the Nifty 200 Index, selected based on their “normalised momentum score” (NMS). The NMS is calculated using six- and 12-month price returns, adjusted for volatility. The weightage of each index component is derived by multiplying the free-float market cap with its NMS.