Home / Markets / Stock Market News / Sebi asks portfolio managers to remove exaggerated advertisements

Sebi asks portfolio managers to remove exaggerated advertisements

In a letter sent to the association of portfolio managers, Sebi directed them to adhere to the code of conduct

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi
The market watchdog added that the advisory sent to these managers does not preclude Sebi from initiating action against entities found to be in violation.
Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 4:29 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Exaggerated advertisements and claims by portfolio managers have caught the attention of market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), which has asked them to remove such misleading communications immediately, citing violations of the code of conduct.
 
In a letter issued on June 10 to the Association of Portfolio Managers in India (APMI), Sebi asked portfolio managers to refrain from making any statements regarding their investment capabilities or historical returns that may mislead investors.
 
Sebi has observed certain registered portfolio managers using superlative or unsubstantiated advertisements and claims on their websites or in public media platforms about their past performance and returns generated.
 
“Such practices are potentially misleading to the current as well as prospective investors by creating a false impression regarding the apparently superior returns generated by these entities,” the letter notes.
 
Sebi has asked these entities to immediately remove all such misleading advertisements and marketing materials issued to clients.
   
The market watchdog added that the advisory sent to these managers does not preclude Sebi from initiating action against entities found to be in violation.
 
As of March 2025, the assets under management of PMS stood at around ₹37.8 trillion, with nearly 2 lakh clients.
 
“Portfolio managers shall ensure that all advertisements/statements disseminated on their respective websites or any other public media platform, or promotional material issued to clients, are factual, verifiable, and in strict conformity with the Code of Advertisement specified in Sebi Master Circular for Portfolio Managers dated June 7, 2024,” said Sebi in the letter.
 
In December 2024, the market regulator formulated a Past Risk and Return Verification Agency (PaRRVA), tasked with verifying the risk-return metrics of services offered by investment advisers, research analysts (RAs), algorithmic trading platforms, and other such entities.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Markets snap two-day losing streak, shrug off Israel-Iran conflict

Premium

Street Signs: VMM, Sai Life in focus; IPO market flickers back to life

Premium

Gains for building material majors capped by outlook, price rally

Aviation stocks fall after Air India Boeing 787 crash kills over 200

Sensex, Nifty decline amid geopolitical tension and trade uncertainty

Topics :SEBISebi normsSecurities and Exchange Board of India

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 4:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story