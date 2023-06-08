NTPC in a sweet spot; likely to be poised for leadership in renewables

Apart from thermal leadership, NTPC may also be poised for leadership in renewables, given the visible pipeline of RE projects won and its competitive advantage in raising debt (at around 6 per cent which is cheaper than competitors) and economies of scale. The planned green hydrogen hub in Andhra Pradesh would give it exposure across hydrogen as well as solar and wind.

NTPC is looking to monetise its RE assets through an initial public offering spinning off the subsidiary, or via strategic stake sale. Given its proven capability, it could ramp up thermal PLF to 90 per cent levels as it has done it previously. NTPC has also signed a non-binding MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) for a hydrogen project and it hopes to transition to a balanced portfolio of 45 per cent renewables, 47 per cent thermal, and 8 per cent others by FY32.