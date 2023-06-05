Astral's high growth prospects reflect well in its high valuation

In the January-March quarter (Q4), pipes saw a volume expansion of 19 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) while the adhesives division revenue saw 14 per cent QoQ growth.

PVC pipes, paints and adhesives manufacturer Astral had a strong performance and confident guidance thus far in the 2023-24 financial year (FY24). A good agricultural season, coupled with rebound in housing, means strong demand for pipes. Moreover, PVC prices are down so there could be volume growth and margin expansion.