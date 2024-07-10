Optimism in natural gas distribution co MGL's stock appears fully priced in

Mahanagar Gas (MGL) has just hiked prices for compressed natural gas (CNG) and domestic piped natural gas (PNG) in the Mumbai Metro Area. The distributor raised prices by Rs 1.50 per kilogramme (kg) for CNG, bringing the price up to Rs 75 per kg, including taxes. Domestic PNG prices were hiked from Rs 1 per standard cubic meter (SCM) to Rs 48 per SCM, inclusive of taxes.

MGL also hosted its analyst meet in June, highlighting a strong FY24 performance, and gave guidance of a 5-year volume CAGR of 6-7 per cent (standalone) versus 5 per cent during FY19-24 and around 10 per cent CAGR for recently acquired subsidiary Unison Enviro Private Limited (UEPL). The management indicated a focus on infrastructure creation with a capex target of Rs 1,000 crore for FY25, split between standalone and UEPL at Rs 800 crore and Rs 200 crore, respectively. APM (administered pricing mechanism) based gas allocation is around 70 per cent of priority volume now and the shortfall is met via HP-HT gas.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp