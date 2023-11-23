Home / Markets / Stock Market News / Private equity firms sell 9.8% stake in Home First Finance Company

Private equity firms sell 9.8% stake in Home First Finance Company

The shares were sold in the price range of Rs 870 to Rs 871.Shares of Home First fell 4.3 per cent to close at Rs 875. Among the buyers were Smallcap World Fund and Fidelity Global

BS Reporter

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2023 | 11:07 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Three private equity (PE) firms on Thursday offloaded 9.8 per cent stake worth Rs 753 crore in Home First Finance Company India. True North Fund sold 3.9 per cent stake, Aether Mauritius sold 2.6 per cent, and Warburg Pincus-affiliate Orange Clove Investments offloaded another 3.3 per cent.

The shares were sold in the price range of Rs 870 to Rs 871.Shares of Home First fell 4.3 per cent to close at Rs 875. Among the buyers were Smallcap World Fund and Fidelity Global. Earlier in May as well the three PE firms had sold shares worth Rs 330 crore. In the past one week, the stock of this housing finance company has slipped 7 per cent as against 0.8 percent rise in the benchmark Sensex. In the last six months, the shares of the affordable housing finance company have given a return of around 31 per cent.


Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Meesho's valuation slashed 10% to $4.4 billion by Fidelity Investments

Sebi imposes Rs 1 cr penalty on Fidelity Management for operating as FPI

US-based investor Fidelity increases Meesho's valuation by 14.3%

True North sells 20% stake in Niva Bupa to Bupa for Rs 2,700 crore

HDFC Bank disburses Rs 48k crore home loans in Q2, Casa ratio falls

Exchanges slap fresh restrictions on stocks of small and medium enterprises

Crude, gas supply concerns ease as Israel-Hamas strike peace deal

Demat accounts on Central Depository Services platform crosses 100 mn mark

Domestic brokerage Prabhudas Lilladher sets 12-month Nifty target 22,584

Private life insurance companies seem to be on a secured path to growth

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Home First FinanceTrue NorthHome finance companies

First Published: Nov 23 2023 | 10:46 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Madhya Pradesh polls: Ladli Behna Yojana game changer for BJP, says Shivraj

Technology News

New regulation to tackle deepfakes soon: Vaishnaw meets social media cos

AI-chatbot Grok rolling out for XPremium+ subscribers from next week: Musk

India News

Air quality in Delhi continues to be under 'very poor' category, AQI at 395

Who is Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the target of 'assassination bid' in the US

Economy News

Songs, cricket metaphors: RBI governor's way of conveying complex issues

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story