Q1 results beat, valuations factor in bright prospects for ONGC stock

India’s largest crude oil and natural gas producer, ONGC’s June quarter (first quarter of financial year 2023-24 or Q1FY24) results beat the Street’s estimates. The standalone reported operating profit was Rs 19,450 crore. It was down 25 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and up 19 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q), due to higher realisations in the sector. The Y-o-Y drop was against a high base as global energy prices had spiked in Q1FY23 due to the Russia-Ukraine war. Standalone revenues were at Rs 33,810 crore. Profit after tax (PAT) came in at Rs 10,020 crore, down 34 per cent Y-o-Y.

Management guidance is that oil production from the KG-DWN-98/2 block should commence in Q2FY24 or Q3FY24. At peak, oil production from the new well is likely to be 40,000-45000 barrels per day. One relief for the company is that the government has adjusted windfall tax in-line with crude oil fluctuations and reviews it every fortnight. Analysts estimate that the windfall-adjusted realisations could be between $68-$81/barrel and crude prices should be in the range of $70/barrel Q2FY24 onwards.