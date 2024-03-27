Reliance Industries surge powers market; Sensex ends 526 points higher

Indian equity benchmarks rose on Wednesday amidst gains in Reliance Industries even as the market breadth remained weak.

The Sensex ended the session at 72,996, gaining 526 points or 0.73 per cent, while the Nifty 50 index rose 119 points, or 0.54 per cent, to end the session at 22,124. The broader market indices underperformed with the Nifty Midcap 100 index gaining 0.1 per cent and the Nifty Midcap 50 index losing 0.1 per cent. The beaten-down Nifty Smallcap 100 index rose nearly one per cent. On the BSE, 1,471 stocks advanced, while 2,381 fell.

Reliance Industries rose 3.6 per cent to close at Rs 2,984, becoming both the biggest gainer and the biggest contributor to the Sensex and Nifty gains. The stock rose after Goldman Sachs came out with a report giving a target price of Rs 3,400.

In its note, Goldman Sachs said Reliance Industries' consolidated returns are at an inflection point in FY24, and CROCI (cash return on cash invested) will expand by approximately 270 basis points to 12 per cent in FY27, the highest since 2011. HDFC Bank, Larsen & Toubro, and Maruti Suzuki were the other big contributors to the index gains.

"Stock-specific actions and positive undercurrents due to a healthy economic growth forecast led the market towards a positive closure. However, due to the holiday-led truncated week, investors are now focusing on the US GDP data and next week's Reserve Bank of India policy announcement to gauge market direction. The mid- and small-cap space is outperforming lately as investors have bargaining opportunities, but volumes are low," said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services.

Equity investors have been more optimistic since last week, as there has been greater clarity on the path to lower interest rates by the US Federal Reserve.

Last week, the US Federal Reserve kept the rates unchanged in a range of 5.25 per cent to 5.5 per cent, the highest since 2001, for a fifth straight meeting. But they kept their outlook for three rate cuts this year. There were doubts about the outlook of rate cuts after the recent inflation. However, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell stressed that the Federal Reserve officials would like to see more evidence that inflation is headed toward its 2 per cent goal before they can start reducing rates this year.

Corporate earnings announcements from next month and election-related news flow will determine the market trajectory in the near term.

"With the monthly derivatives expiry and financial year-end, more volatility could be seen. Moreover, many global economic data are expected this week, which could further add to the uncertainty," said Siddhartha Khemka, head of retail research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 2,170 crore, and domestic institutions bought Rs 1,197 crore. This month's FPI buying tally has crossed Rs 30,000 crore underpinned by large block deals in companies such as ITC, TCS, and InterGlobe.

Realty and capital goods stocks outperformed, with their sectoral gauges rallying around one per cent each. Stocks impacted by the Nifty rebalancing were also in focus. Shriram Finance, which gets added to the Nifty, rose as much as 2.3 per cent. Meanwhile, UPL, which will be removed from the index, fell 2 per cent.