Retail broking industry's top line set for a five-year leap: Bain & Company

“This growth has been fuelled by the emergence of India’s mass-affluent and affluent segments, coupled with increasing financial literacy. The number of dematerialised accounts has trebled since FY19, reaching an impressive tally of 115 million in FY23, thanks to the heightened interest sparked by the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Bain & Company in a note.

Faster digital onboarding and an ultra-low cost of trading due to the advent of discount brokerages have also propelled the industry’s growth.

“The Covid-19 pandemic served as a turning point for retail participation in capital markets, with digital-first players revolutionising the industry. However, the industry’s average revenue per user (Arpu) decreased from around Rs 6,000 in FY19 to Rs 5,000 in FY23,” added the report.

Bain & Company notes that the broking industry has benefited by managing to penetrate beyond the top cities.

“Greater financial literacy, frictionless customer onboarding, and proliferating user-friendly digital platforms have led to a substantial jump in the number of young investors, accounting for 70–80 per cent of the active clientele of digital or discount brokers within the 18-30-year age group. Similarly, 70–75 per cent of newly acquired customers for bank brokers are also below 30, albeit with lower activation rates,” the note observed.