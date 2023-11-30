Home / Economy / News / Nifty 50's best month since July 2022 on IT, energy stocks, GDP data eyed

Nifty 50's best month since July 2022 on IT, energy stocks, GDP data eyed

GDP growth is forecast to have moderated to 6.8% in the September-quarter from 7.8% in the previous quarter, but the country still remained the fastest growing major economy, according to Reuters

Inflationary pressures easing as global prices come down
Reuters BENGALURU

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2023 | 4:31 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

India's blue-chip index Nifty 50 logged its biggest monthly gain in November since July 2022, led by information technology (IT) and energy stocks, as bets of U.S. interest rate cut by March 2024 triggered foreign inflows.

The NSE Nifty 50 index jumped 5.52% this month while the S&P BSE Sensex climbed 4.87% to gain the most in 13 months.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

High weightage IT added 6.54% in November, after soft U.S. inflation data and dovish comments from key Federal Reserve officials heightened expectations of rate cut. IT companies earn a significant share of their revenue from the U.S.

Energy and oil & gas jumped 9.37% and 11.39%, respectively in November, supported by a 4% drop in Brent crude prices. A fall in oil prices is a positive for importers of the commodity like India. 

Auto surged 10.28% in November to new record highs, aided by a recovery in rural demand.

Realty jumped 18.34% on strong quarterly results and robust demand outlook.

"Domestic equities are buoyed by the return of foreign inflows on rising evidence that the U.S. rate cycle has peaked," said Saurabh Jain, assistant vice president of research at SMC Securities.

Foreign portfolio investors turned net buyers of Indian equities in November, after a two-month selling streak.

India's strong macroeconomic fundamentals also aided the risk-on sentiment, Jain added.

India's GDP growth is forecast to have moderated to 6.8% in the September-quarter from 7.8% in the previous quarter, but the country still remained the fastest growing major economy, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

The data is due at 5:30 p.m. IST on Thursday.

The more domestically-focussed small- and mid-caps outperformed their larger peers, rising 12.03% and 10.37% in November.

On the day, the Nifty 50 and Sensex rose 0.18% and 0.13%, respectively.

Also Read

A big, gleaming 'super blue moon' will rise today. Here's how to see it

39 years of Operation Bluestar: What happened in Punjab and the aftermath

Memory chip giant SK Hynix considering setting up packaging plant in India

Blue Dart introduces automated digital parcel lockers with India Post

S&P Global hikes India's FY24 GDP growth forecast by 40 bps to 6.4%

Bengaluru tops as hub for valued firms by self-made entrepreneurs: Report

Coal will remain an important part of India's energy needs: Official

How Indian techies will benefit from US H-1B renewal pilot programme

Indian economy expected to sustain strong growth amid global gloom

Net apprenticeship outlook projected to rise 75% in Oct-Mar period: Report

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Stock market highNifty 50GDP forecastIndia GDP growth

First Published: Nov 30 2023 | 4:31 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrow

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story