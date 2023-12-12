Home / Markets / Stock Market News / Sebi halts Religare Commodities' registration in NSEL paired contracts case

Sebi halts Religare Commodities' registration in NSEL paired contracts case

Sebi on Tuesday suspended the registration of brokerage firm Religare Commodities for its alleged involvement in illegal paired contracts on the now defunct National Spot Exchange Ltd

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2023 | 10:48 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday suspended the registration of brokerage firm Religare Commodities for its alleged involvement in illegal paired contracts on the now defunct National Spot Exchange Ltd (NSEL).

By providing access for taking exposure to 'paired contracts', the brokerage exposed its clients to the risk involved in trading in a product that did not have regulatory approval, Sebi said in its order.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Further, the regulator said the trading activities of the noticee (Religare Commodities) in 'paired contracts' for its clients on the NSEL platform have serious ingredients jeopardising the competence and integrity of the noticee in the securities market.

Accordingly, Sebi has suspended the registration of Religare Commodities as a commodities derivative broker, for three months from the date of this order or till the FIR filed against the broking firm by EOW (Economic Offences Wing) ceases to be pending or till the noticee is acquitted by a court about the FIR, whichever is later.

Also, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said the orders would come into force with immediate effect. In September 2009, NSEL introduced the concept of paired contracts for trading, which allowed the buying and selling of the same commodity through two different contracts at two different prices on the exchange platform.

The scheme of paired contracts traded on NSEL had caused a loss of Rs 5,500 crore to investors, as per the order.

Also Read

Sebi cancels registration of 2 firms in NSEL paired contracts case

Religare Ent sinks 7% as Burman family makes open offer for 26% stake

Kedaara Capital backs decision made on ESOPs issued to Religare Chairperson

Burmans write to Sebi seeking probe into Religare share sale by chairperson

Sebi issues demand notices to 11 entities in Religare Enterprises case

Road projects may hit slow lane in near term ahead of Lok Sabha elections

Sebi tweaks rule on upstreaming clients' funds by brokers to clearing corps

Jindal Stainless, PNB among four stocks to enter MSCI global index in Feb

Sebi to frame rules for REITs, InvITs issuing subordinate units to sponsors

Sustained improvement in demand: A key factor for upsides in metal stocks

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :SEBIReligareNSEL

First Published: Dec 12 2023 | 10:48 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

BBC World Service India to restructure shareholding for FDI norm compliance

Adani Group contractor probed by govt resurfaces under a new name

Technology News

iQOO 12 India launch today: Know specifications, watch livestream, and more

Corning to set up Rs 1,000 crore Gorilla Glass facility in Tamil Nadu

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', min temperature remains below 7 degrees

CP to Mandi House: You must pay double parking fees at 91 spots in Delhi

Economy News

India's domestic aviation capacity soars beyond pre-pandemic level

States' gross fiscal deficit below Budget Estimate for a 2nd yr: RBI report

Next Story