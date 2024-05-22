Cisco and Tata Communications partner to launch Webex Calling in India

Cisco and Tata Communications on Wednesday launched their Webex Calling solution in India with cloud public switched telephone network (PSTN), aimed at helping enterprises move from on-premises phone systems to a global cloud calling system.

The calls will be routed via Tata Communications’ data centre in the Mumbai region, thereby helping organisations stay compliant with local regulations.

“Webex Calling is a modern and complete business phone system that delivers enterprise-grade calling through a globally available cloud platform with over 14 million users around the world. It provides businesses with powerful innovations, flexible deployment options, and centralised administration. Integrating Webex Calling with Tata Communications Cloud PSTN reach and local regulatory expertise in the Indian market will provide enterprises with an enhanced connectivity and collaboration experience,” the company said in a statement.

Cisco’s collaboration solutions, including Webex, have seen an uptick in demand since the pandemic when the need for virtual collaborations was at its peak.

“Hybrid work has heightened the need for enterprises to deliver seamless, secure, and reliable collaboration experiences. Webex Calling simplifies businesses' cloud transition through flexible migration choices, top-notch reliability, and AI-driven collaboration tools and devices. We are confident that Webex Calling by Tata Communications will empower businesses to thrive with hybrid work and deliver an unparalleled experience for customers,” said Daisy Chittilapilly, president, Cisco India and SAARC.

Cisco said Webex Calling will enable enterprises to comply with applicable laws in India without upfront investments in server hardware as the data is hosted in Mumbai.

“Users across the country will have access to additional collaboration workloads in the Webex Suite, including Meetings, Messaging, and Webinars, AI-powered innovations such as audio intelligence, and a complete range of devices and more,” Chittilapilly said.

Arijit Bonnerjee, senior vice president and head – India, Tata Communications, said, “We have been delivering enhanced employee experiences for businesses worldwide with Cisco. And, today we are thrilled to announce a dedicated capability hosted in India – for national enterprises as well as global MNCs operating here. This marks a significant milestone in our partnership with Cisco, driving innovation and delivering an intelligent interaction fabric for enterprises in the digital era.”