Smallcap stock zooms 13%, rebounds 53% from April low. Do you own?

Syrma SGS Technology share price today: Shares of Shares of Syrma SGS Technology have moved higher by 13 per cent to Rs 541.90 on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes as the ceasefire between India and Pakistan has paved the way for a sharp rally in the market.

The stock price of the smallcap industrial products company has bounced back 53 per cent from its previous month low of Rs 355.05, also its 52-week low, touched on April 7, 2025.

Healthy Q3 results

In the October-December quarter (Q3FY25), Syrma SGS reported a healthy 161 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 53.0 crore. The company had posted PAT of Rs 20.3 crore in the year-ago quarter. Consolidated total revenue grew 24 per cent year-on-year (YoY) at Rs 891.5 crore, primarily driven by Auto and Industrials segments. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) nearly doubled to Rs 101.3 crore from Rs 51.6 crore in Q3FY24.

The management expects this full year we should be able to close at around Rs 300-plus crore of overall Ebitda for the full year of FY25.

In its Q3FY25 earnings call, the management said open order book visibility as on December 2024 stood at around Rs 5,300 crore, which comprises almost 30 per cent plus of contribution from the auto segment, about 38 to 40 per cent from consumer segment, approximately 20-22 per cent from industrial segment and balance from healthcare plus IT and railway segment as well.

Also Read

Analysts believe a strong demand for the company’s products, favourable regulatory policies for expansion of such businesses/ industry in India through various schemes such as Production-Linked Incentive Scheme and increased focus of the global original equipment manufacturers for shifting production and manufacturing to India will continue to support revenue growth in the short-to-medium term.

Q4 results date, fundraising plan

The board of directors of the company is scheduled to meet on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, to consider and approve audited financial results of the company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2025. The board will also consider and approve raising funds through private placement by Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) mode.

MSI selects Syrma SGS to Manufacture ‘Make in India’ laptops for Indian consumers

In January 2025, Syrma SGS collaborated with MSI (a global leader in AI PCs, gaming, content creation, business & productivity and AIoT solutions) as its manufacturing partner in India to produce laptops for the Indian market.

By aligning their strengths, both these companies aim to drive the growth of the Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) industry in India. Syrma SGS is poised to play a pivotal role in MSI’s growth strategy, driving innovation and reinforcing India’s position as a global hub for electronics manufacturing.

The move is aligned to the government’s active support to encourage local laptop manufacturing in the country through a series of policy and strategic initiatives that sync well with the interests of global laptop manufacturers looking to address the India opportunity, the company had said.

About Syrma SGS Technology

Syrma SGS is a leading Indian Electronic Systems Design and Manufacturing company. The Company serves more than 270 customers across 20+ countries. It has a pan-India manufacturing footprint with facilities in Chennai, Bangalore, Manesar, Gurgaon, Pune, Noida, Jodhpur and Baddi, along with R&D centres in Chennai, Pune, Bangalore, and Stuttgart, Germany.

The Company offers a comprehensive range of services, including Product Design, Assembly (PCBA & Box Build), Quick Prototyping, and Tester Development Services, positioning it as a catalyst for growth in the industry. In addition to EMS, Syrma SGS also provides OEM solutions for RFID tags & inlays, high-frequency magnetic components, and electro-mechanicals.