Bharat Dynamics, HAL, GRSE spike up to 5% amid Indo-Pak border tensions

Defence stocks: Defence-related stocks gained up to 4.8 per cent in trade on Friday, May 9, 2025, amid escalating border tension between India and Pakistan. On Thursday, Defence-related stocks gained up to 4.8 per cent in trade on Friday, May 9, 2025, amid escalating border tension between India and Pakistan. On Thursday, Pakistan fired eight missiles directed at Satwari, Samba, RS Pura, and Arnia, all in Jammu & Kashmir, which were all intercepted or neutralised by air defence units, according to reports.

Analysts believe 'Operation Sindoor' is likely to put the focus on the pace of execution in the defence companies.

"Defence companies already have large order books which will get even larger," said Dr. Vikas Gupta, CEO & chief investment strategist, OmniScience Capital.

He added: These companies are likely to be given aggressive execution targets which are likely to start becoming visible in a few quarters and a 1-3 years timeline, thus possibly boosting revenues and earnings forecast. However one should be careful to invest only at attractive valuations and in those which pass the scientific investing criteria”.

Operation Sindoor updates

Pakistan fired eight missiles directed at Satwari, Samba, RS Pura and Arnia, all in Jammu & Kashmir, which were all neutralised by air defence units. Indian security forces also detected Pakistani drones and munitions over Jammu city, Pathankot, and Jaisalmer.

Armed forces targeted air defence radars and systems at multiple locations within Pakistan, neutralising at least one such system in Lahore. This was after thwarting Pakistan’s bid to strike several military targets in northern and western India, including Srinagar, Amritsar, and Chandigarh, using drones and missiles.

According to ANI report, Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is heading to Jammu to take stock of the situation after last night’s failed Pakistani drone attack directed at Jammu city and other parts of the division. Track LIVE updates

What is Operation Sindoor?