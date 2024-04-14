Soaring markets: India on verge of reclaiming fourth spot once again

India accounts for around 4 per cent of the total value of listed stocks globally, as per data from Bloomberg, nearly twice what it was a decade ago.





The government has not capitalised on this in a major way through selling stakes in listed public sector companies, though it continues to tap them for dividends. The government has set a target of Rs 50,000 crore under miscellaneous capital receipts, which includes asset monetisation and other such inflows in addition to potential stake sales. This is lower than the divestment target seen over the last 10 years. Divestment targets, however, are often missed.

Much of the money has gone to shares of smaller companies. The market capitalisation of small-and-midcap companies accounts for over a third of the total value of the Indian stock market. The small-cap share has been growing at a faster rate.