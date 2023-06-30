Home / Markets / Stock Market News / Sprint to a marathon: Longest monthly winning run for MKTS since Oct 2021

Sprint to a marathon: Longest monthly winning run for MKTS since Oct 2021

Domestic inflows since March have been relatively unassuming, at Rs 28,000 crore

Samie Modak

Last Updated : Jun 30 2023 | 10:29 PM IST
The S&P BSE Sensex and the National Stock Exchange Nifty have clocked their fourth straight monthly gains. This is the longest monthly winning run for the benchmark indices since October 2021.
 
Since March, the Nifty50 has gained 9.6 per cent. The Nifty Midcap 100 and the Nifty Smallcap 100 indices have risen nearly 18 per cent each. The sharp upmove in the markets lives off robust inflows from foreign portfolio investors (FPIs). FPIs have pumped in over Rs. 93,000 crore into domestic stocks since March after pulling out close to Rs. 18,000 crore in January and March.
 
Domestic inflows since March have been relatively unassuming, at Rs. 28,000 crore. In June, some of the best-performing Nifty stocks were Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and JSW Steel. The laggards were Kotak Mahindra Bank, Coal India, and Adani Enterprises.



First Published: Jun 30 2023 | 10:29 PM IST

