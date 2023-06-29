Power Grid stock may be fully pricing in near-term growth prospects

Green energy corridors and incremental network strengthening schemes will continue to feed growth. The target of 371 GW of additional renewable power capacities, as well as general power capacity addition, will mean new investments in the transmission sector. Industry reports assume an investment of Rs 2.4 trillion in green energy corridors, and an equivalent amount for system strengthening over the next decade. If Power Grid gets 50 per cent of the new projects, that would translate into an investment of about Rs 25,000 crore, which would be about 9 per cent growth of the asset base. The clearance of three projects -- worth about Rs 389 crore -- is only the start of this network expansion.

The company is a steady performer with good dividend yield (payout was Rs 14.75 in FY23, same as FY22). But a large asset base (Rs 2.7 trillion) impedes its ability to push growth rate above single digits, and hence makes high valuations hard to justify. Downstream diversification into smart metering and T&D infrastructure could be new revenue streams.